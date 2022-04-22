Brothersvalley Township man is accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman

A woman told police she was sleeping off her alcoholic drinks on a couch when she woke up and realized she had been sexually assaulted by the naked man lying beside her.

Brothersvalley Township resident Christopher Crites, 49, said he doesn't remember doing anything with the woman.

On Aug. 21, Crites and his wife were hosting an impromptu party after a group of their friends and acquaintances, approximately 12 people, left a Berlin bar late in the evening. The Crites' home in Brothersvalley Township was a short distance from the bar, Trooper Daniel Kephart said in a probable-cause affidavit.

What:'Potential appeals' considered after Shade Township man convicted for 33 counts of abuse

The woman told police she first drank at Hillbilly Haven, where she went for dinner, and then at the East End Tavern in Berlin, where she went to dance.

Toward the end of the night, a male friend called her brother to pick her up. He did not answer, so Crites' wife offered to take her to their home since a group of people were going there, too.

"She does not remember leaving the bar," Kephart wrote about the alleged victim.

The woman told police she woke up confused on a couch in a home she didn't recognize. She said she was only partially clothed.

"She felt like something happened to her," Kephart wrote. She left the house "in a panic through the basement and walked to a friend's house."

She and her friend returned to the house for her belongings and saw Crites still sleeping naked on the couch with her phone under him, so she screamed and yelled at him, according to the affidavit.

How:Officer Jeff Brock protects Windber students. In a previous job, he chased — and caught — a kidnapper.

He told her that he was married and went to school with her mother. She said she left crying and told police she knew of Crites from around town but had never hung out with him before.

Kephart said she then went to a hospital and completed a rape kit.

Story continues

According to interviews with several witnesses, others were concerned about the woman and checked on her to make sure she was all right. One person interviewed by state police remembered bringing out a pillow and blanket to comfort her as she lay on a futon on the outside patio placed around a fire pit before helping to bring her in and placing her on a couch in the finished basement that contained the bar.

Why:A Somerset County woman has pleaded guilty in the overdose death of a young teen

Crites faces felony offenses of rape of an unconscious victim, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault, and the misdemeanor offense of indecent assault.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General is prosecuting the case. Somerset attorney Matthew Zatko is providing the defense in the case.

No date has been set for a preliminary hearing. Crites was arraigned on the charges April 14 and was placed on an unsecured $25,000 bond.

The preliminary hearing was initially scheduled before the Meyersdale District Judge Douglas McCall Bell, who recused himself. It was then transferred to New Centerville District Judge Sandra Stevanus, whose office will set the date for the hearing soon.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Brothersvalley Township, PA man charged with sexually assaulting woman