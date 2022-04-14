Broussard police investigate fatal shooting at gas station on Bonin Road

Andrew Capps, Lafayette Daily Advertiser

The Broussard Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday that left one man dead in a gas station parking lot on Bonin Road.

Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to reported gunshots at the Exxon gas station at 1505 Bonin Road, according BPD, where they found a male victim in a car dead from a gunshot wound.

Police have not released the victim's identity and are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the department at 337-837-6259 or contact Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

