Brovary plane crash anniversary: investigation examines 163 case volumes

The investigation report of the 18 January 2023 helicopter crash in Brovary, involving the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, comprises 163 volumes.

Source: Tetiana Sapian, communications adviser of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), on air on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The pre-trial investigation alone comprises 163 volumes. Each volume is around 250 pages. It takes time to review all the materials. Nonetheless, the indictment will go to court in 2024. I believe we'll discuss it as a group sometime in the spring."

Details: Currently, the victims, suspects, and their representatives are reviewing the case materials.

Sapian noted that the SBI completed the investigation into the plane crash in Brovary at the end of 2023.

Charges were brought against five officials from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine who violated flight safety regulations.

Sapian noted that dozens of expert examinations were conducted, all witnesses were interviewed, and investigative experiments were carried out during the investigation of the tragedy.

She said that law enforcement officers reconstructed the day of the accident by minute. Foreign experts and representatives of the French company that manufactured the helicopter were also involved in the investigation.

Background: The helicopter crash killed the top leadership of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs: Denys Monastyrskyi, Minister of Internal Affairs; Yevhen Yenin, First Deputy Interior Minister; and Yurii Lubkovych, State Secretary of the Interior Ministry are among those killed. There were 14 victims in total, including a child.

