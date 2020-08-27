Broward 19-year-old had about 1,000 files of child porn on computer, police say

An investigation into child porn on social media led police to a Pembroke Pines man with more than 1,000 files of child pornography, police said.

Pembroke Pines police detectives started a child-pornography investigation into an IP address that was using social media as a means to acquire child porn, police said. Files of child porn would be downloaded and stored from social media, detectives said.

The investigation led detectives to 19-year-old Alexander Moncada. After serving a warrant, police said they found about a thousand files of child pornography on Moncada’s computer.

Police said Moncada confessed to having and transmitting the child porn.

Moncada was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of child pornography, sexual performance by a child, and transmission of pornography.