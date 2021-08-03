Broward burglar attempted to sexually assault a 7-year-old, cops say. He’s now on the run

An armed burglar “prowling around” a Cooper City community early Monday is wanted after Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say he attempted to sexually assault a 7-year-old child.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Monday in the Flamingo Lakes Townhomes.

The man is described as being tall and wearing a multi-color shirt, lighter colored pants and dark shoes.

“Investigators said the man engaged in attempted burglaries to residences in the development just minutes before the attempted sexual battery occurred,” BSO said in a news release.

No other information was released Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detectives Vanessa Encina or Dimos Charoudis at 954-321-4240 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).