Broward bus driver punched in the face, video shows. Deputies haven’t caught the man.

Going on his normal bus route, a Broward County bus driver was punched in the face by a disembarking rider. Deputies haven’t found the alleged attacker, but are asking for help finding him.

At around 11 a.m. on Aug. 21, the bus driver arrived at one of his stops in the area of South State Road 7 and Southwest 23rd Street in West Park, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

Newly released surveillance video shows the suspect going to the front of the bus and talking to the driver, which quickly turned into an argument. Moments later, the suspect looks to be getting into a fighting stance while approaching the driver, then puts his arms down before suddenly punching the driver, the video shows.

The driver follows the suspect outside with a baton-shaped object, the video shows. After a few more words and shouting between them, the driver boarded the bus again and the suspect left.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is a man in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was wearing all black clothing and carrying a white plastic bag.

The bus driver was taken to a local hospital by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue where he was treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call District 1 West Park Detective Rosa Viera at 954-985-1953. If one wishes to remain anonymous, they can call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or go online at browardcrimestoppers.org.