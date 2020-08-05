Broward campus monitor accused of soliciting two teens and sending graphic images: BSO

A Broward County Public Schools campus monitor faces several criminal charges, including soliciting two minors and sending pornographic images to one of them.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are concerned there could be more victims in the community and are asking for help.

On Tuesday, BSO detectives arrested Alton Johnson, a 31-year-old campus monitor at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach, after a six-month joint investigation with the Broward County Public Schools Special Investigative Unit that began in February.

BSO and Broward schools’ detectives say that Johnson solicited two teenagers to send him sexually explicit videos. In one case, they accuse Johnson of offering one of the minors money in exchange for the video. Johnson is also accused of sending pornographic images to one of the teens.

In addition, Johnson is charged with being an authority figure engaged in lewd conduct with a student.

Johnson was booked into the Broward County Main Jail on five criminal charges with a total bond of $177,000.

Since his job gave him close proximity to minors, detectives say they “fear there may be more victims.”

Detectives ask that if you have any information about Johnson that could assist in the ongoing investigation, you can call Special Victims Unit Detective Robert Rausch at 954-321-4234. You can also do so anonymously via Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.