A Broward car thief is being charged with the murders of an FHP trooper and 2 others

A car thief from Broward sits in St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office jail after being arrested on five counts of homicide charges among eight charges related to Friday’s death of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Michael Addison, 30, knows about probation. He’s been on it twice. But if Addison is convicted on even half of the homicide charges stemming from the deaths of FHP Trooper Zachary Fink and a semi-truck driver on Interstate 95, prison will be all Addison knows for the rest of his life.

Addison’s charged with two counts of vehicular homicide; two counts of felony homicide; two counts of unlawful killing of another human being; one count each of aggravated fleeing with serious injury or death; driving without license causing serious injury or death; resisting an officer with violence; and fleeing or eluding police with active siren or lights.

That’s just from FHP and St. Lucie County. Broward had an arrest warrant out for Addison on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Obviously, Addison’s being held on no bond.

While the Broward warrant might’ve been the reason Addison didn’t stop, FHP said Fink started chasing Addison because the latter was speeding on Interstate 95 in Friday’s predawn hours. Addison, driving a white Kia, tried to escape Fink with a U-turn and began heading the wrong way against traffic on I-95. When Fink tried to follow, his cruiser and the semi-truck collided in the southbound lanes around mile marker 120.

Pursuing troopers, officers and deputies found the Kia crashed about 3 miles away. Addison was taken into custody just after 8:00 Friday morning and booked into jail at 9:21 Friday night.

Fink was 26. As his mother, father and fiancée did, the December 2020 graduate from FHP Academy lived in Port St. Lucie.

FHP says Addison is from Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, but databases and court records say only that he’s lived over the last decade in Lauderdale Lakes, North Lauderdale and with his parents at their Lauderhill home.

In 2020, Addison got probation after convictions on three cases with charges of carrying a concealed firearm, unlawful use of false name or identity, unlawful possession of ID card or driver’s license, defrauding a financial institution; criminal use of personal ID; and grand theft auto.

That was his second time on probation. His first came from burglary and grand theft convictions in 2012.

Addison also owes $1,112 on traffic fines from driving on a suspended license in 2019 and running a red light while driving without a valid license in 2022.