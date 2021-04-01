Broward County Public Schools, the sixth largest U.S. school district, targeted by massive ransomware attack

Jacob Knutson
·1 min read

Broward County Public Schools, the sixth largest school district in the United States, said Thursday it had been the target of a massive ransomware attack, according to AP.

Why it matters: In March, hackers encrypted some of the Fort Lauderdale-based district's data and demanded a $40 million cryptocurrency payment or they would erase the files and publish the personal information of students and employees online.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

What they're saying: Broward said Thursday it made no extortion payment and that no personal information had been published online, according to AP.

  • The district added that it is working with cybersecurity experts to shore up its computer systems and restore affected systems.

The big pictures: Screenshots of negotiations between Broward County Public Schools and the hackers show that at one point the school district offered $500,000 to restore the data, according to WPTV, an NBC-affiliated television station.

  • The attack briefly shutdown the district’s computer system in early March, but classes were not disrupted.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Undergraduate Students at Brown University Vote in Favor of Reparations for Students Who Descended From Slaves

    A report commissioned by Brown University over a decade ago revealed that the school’s namesake family was deeply involved in the transatlantic slave trade. Citing the school’s history with slavery, the school’s undergraduate students have voted in favor of the university providing reparations for descendants of those who were enslaved.

  • DeSantis proposes $1,000 bonuses for teachers, principals from federal stimulus money

    Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday proposed $1,000 bonuses for Florida classroom teachers and principals, describing them as a reward for educators who have kept the state’s schools open during the pandemic.

  • University of Minnesota's out-of-state, international applications drop

    The Gophers' student recruitment took another hit amid the pandemic, with fall 2021 applications to the University of Minnesota's flagship campus dropping 5%.Driving the trend: Data suggests students are looking to stay closer to home, Robert McMaster, the U's vice provost and dean of undergraduate education, told Torey.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOut-of-state applications for the Twin Cities campus decreased 21%, per McMaster. Interest from prospective international students saw an even steeper 27% drop.But applications from Minnesotans were up 14%, and those from neighboring states with tuition reciprocity agreements increased 10%.Why it matters: Securing a full (and geographically diverse) class of incoming students is crucial for the U's post-pandemic economic recovery.Between the lines: Tuition for out-of-state students is more than two times what it is for residents of Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas.International students, who often pay full price, contribute tens of millions to the U's finances.McMaster said beyond money, geographic diversity benefits students: "They gain from being in a classroom with students from around the country and around the world."The silver lining: Despite the drop in applications, confirmations by accepted students are up 5% so far. Responses picked up after university President Joan Gabel announced plans to fully resume on-campus offerings this fall.The high ratio of yeses is mostly driven by in-state students. And despite the drop in applications, McMaster is hopeful that the size of the incoming class will be roughly same as recent years."As the pandemic fades away, we hope ... to return to stronger national and international enrollment," he said of ongoing efforts to increase the out-of-state student population.Of note: State and national declines in the number of completed financial aid applications have fueled concerns about the pandemic widening the socioeconomic opportunity gap in higher education.But McMaster said the U has not seen a drop in need-based requests for aid so far.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kids going back to school in a pandemic are met with another trauma: Active shooter drills

    Active shooter drills are associated with increases in depression and anxiety among students, teachers and parents.

  • Middle School Teachers Suspended Over 'Derogatory' Test Question Against Chinese Culture

    Three middle school teachers with the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District (CFBISD) in Texas have been put on administrative leave pending investigation on a test question that encouraged racial stereotypes about Chinese culture. Joy Lim, a 2018 Carrollton Creekview High School graduate, shared the question on Twitter Tuesday, which she says had appeared on her sixth-grade sister's social studies quiz. "This is ridiculous," Lim wrote.

  • Pandemic poised to surge again in California's Silicon Valley tech hub

    A California community that has been a bellwether of the coronavirus pandemic's rampage across the United States warned on Thursday that the number of cases of more contagious COVID-19 variants is increasing to worrisome levels. "The region's progress in curbing the pandemic remains precarious," the health department in Santa Clara County, home to California's Silicon Valley, said. The situation in Santa Clara, which was home to an early surge of coronavirus in California last year and the nation's first death from COVID-19, offers a window into the pandemic's progress across the wider United States.

  • Colorado is latest to weigh ban on Native American mascots

    Colorado lawmakers are considering a proposal that would ban Native American mascots in public schools and colleges amid a nationwide push for racial justice that gained new momentum last year following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and the NFL team in Washington changing its name. The measure, which cleared the state Senate Education Committee on Thursday, would include a $25,000 monthly fine on public schools, colleges and universities that use American Indian-themed mascots after June 1, 2022. Colorado is one of seven states considering legislation that would prohibit the use of Native American mascots, according the National Conference of State Legislatures.

  • Former teacher convicted of recording students undressing

    A former Florida teacher was convicted Thursday of secretly recording 124 students and an adult teacher undressing over a period of nearly two years. Mark William Ackett, 52, pleaded guilty in Hillsborough County Circuit Court to more than 300 counts of video voyeurism, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Ackett, who taught fashion design and coached girls track at Bloomingdale High School, quit shortly after his 2018 arrest.

  • Italy is making all health workers take the COVID-19 vaccine, and said anyone who refuses will be suspended without pay

    Unvaccinated healthcare workers have been blamed for a number of COVID-19 outbreaks inside several hospitals in Italy.

  • Chauvin's former superior testified 'knee to neck' restraint was department policy

    FOX News' Matt Finn gives updates on former officer Derek Chauvin's ongoing trial on 'Special Report'

  • Ex-youth center intern says she was told to destroy notes

    A former intern at New Hampshire’s youth detention center says a supervisor suggested she destroy her notes and lie about a teen’s sexual assault allegation. Mary Goddard spent two days a week at the Sununu Youth Services Center in 2017 and 2018 as part of a master’s degree program at the University of New Hampshire.

  • McConnell urges fellow Republicans to get COVID-19 vaccines

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged his fellow Republicans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 during a visit to a western Kentucky hospital Thursday. Flanked by Owensboro Health Regional Hospital administrators, the senator also discussed COVID-19 relief and the state’s vaccine distribution. While the supply of vaccines has increased significantly since the end of last year, some public health experts have expressed concern that some Americans may be less likely to sign up for a shot because of their political beliefs.

  • Miami commissioner accused of pushing and injuring code officer at illegal nightclub

    A Miami code inspector has accused Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla of injuring her during an altercation at an illegal late-night party in his district in February — the latest in a string of controversies for the former state senator, who has lost political allies and power at City Hall in recent weeks.

  • German experts say under 60s should not get second AstraZeneca vaccine

    Germany's vaccine commission, known as STIKO, recommended on Thursday that people under 60-years old who have had a first shot of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine should receive a different product for their second dose. Earlier in the week, Germany said only people aged 60 and over should be administered the AstraZeneca vaccine due to the rare but severe occurrence of thromboembolic side effects. In an updated recommendation on its website, STIKO said there was no scientific evidence on the safety of a mixed series of vaccines.

  • Church of England head says: Meghan did not have a secret royal wedding

    Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has contradicted British royal Meghan's claim that she married Britain's Prince Harry several days before the official lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2018. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, told Oprah Winfrey in an interview earlier this month that she wed Queen Elizabeth's grandson in a secret ceremony officiated over by the Archbishop a few days before the Windsor event, which was held in a glare of royal pomp and pageantry.

  • My patient got COVID and died. He thought life was back to normal, but we aren't there yet.

    COVID is not gone yet. As states choose to open up, there will be more unnecessary deaths unless we keep masking, distancing and getting vaccinated.

  • As WHO highlights COVID animal origins, China wildlife crackdown needs more teeth: experts

    China and its neighbours must not only crack down on wildlife trade but also shut legal loopholes that allow disease-prone species to be farmed, experts said after an investigation team concluded that COVID-19 most likely originated in animals. Tong Yigang, a Chinese animal disease expert involved in the joint study, said the findings vindicated Beijing's decision last year to ban trade in wildlife for human consumption. But the report also drew attention to the wildlife farms still allowed to operate legally, serving the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) industry and the fur trade - and creating more spillover risks.

  • Mom killed 6-year-old with cocaine, other drugs for insurance money, Texas police say

    A Texas mom is charged with capital murder in the death of her 6-year-old son.

  • Chrissy Teigen Says 'We're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat' As She Adds Latest PEOPLE Cover Story to Display Wall

    Chrissy Teigen is featured on the cover of PEOPLE’s 2021 Beautiful Issue

  • Who is Rep. Matt Gaetz's fiancée? Meet Ginger Luckey, a 26-year-old Harvard business student and the congressman's 'travel buddy'

    The pair met at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in March 2020 where Ginger Luckey's mother "dragged" her to an event, she told the Daily Mail.