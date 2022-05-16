A Broward couple knew the man climbing through the window, cops say. He was shot dead

The man and the woman inside a Lauderhill home on Northwest 23rd Street knew the man trying to get in by climbing through a window Sunday night, police said.

And, Lauderhill Maj. Mike Santiago says early investigation indicates, when the intruder pulled out a gun, the man in the home pulled out a gun and they traded shots.

The intruder was shot dead.

This all occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday, Santiago said. A 911 hang-up summoned police to the 5900 block of Northwest 23rd Street, where the resident told police he’d been just shot someone.

The investigation continued as of Monday afternoon. No one has been taken into custody.