Broward deputies investigating after woman’s body found near wooded Miami-Dade area

A woman’s body was found near a wooded area Wednesday afternoon in northwest Miami-Dade, and authorities are working to identify her.

Her body was in the 5500 block of Northwest 204th Street, just a few avenues west of Miami Gardens.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into her death, Miami-Dade police assisting.

Deputies could not confirm whether Mimose Dulcio is the woman that they found.

Dulcio, a 39-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, went missing on Nov. 10 and her husband Jose Luis Pacheco was charged with her murder.

READ MORE: Have you seen Mimose? Broward woman has been missing from her home since last week

Broward deputies found evidence in Pacheco’s Dodge Charger that suggested he murdered her in their home and disposed of the body.

The two were in the process of getting a divorce, her sister Seminta Dulcio said. After not hearing from her sister, she found broken cellphones in their home.

READ MORE: Missing Broward woman’s husband arrested in Miami-Dade. He’ll be charged with her murder

Pacheco is facing a second-degree murder charge, and is in Miami-Dade Corrections custody waiting to be extradited to Broward.