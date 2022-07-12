Broward deputies search for armed homicide suspect in Davie after police pursuit

Broward deputies are searching for an armed homicide suspect in Davie.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office along with Davie and Plantation police have established a perimeter around the 5000 block of Southwest 36th in Davie, and are currently interviewing people in the area.

An emailed briefing released late Tuesday afternoon from the Broward Sheriff’s Office said that detectives from BSO V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) detectives saw the homicide suspect in Pompano Beach and chased the suspect into Davie.

Investigators say that the vehicle the suspect used was found empty by the 5000 block of SW 36th Street in Davie. Witnesses at the scene said the suspect and a passenger left the car and were armed with guns, investigators said.

This is a breaking story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.