    Advertisement

    Broward deputies in a standoff with ‘possibly armed man who is locked inside a house

    David Goodhue

    A man who Broward sheriff’s deputies say is “possibly armed” holed up inside a Tamarac house on Friday morning.

    The incident happened in the 9600 block of Northwest 83rd Street, BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said.

    Dispatchers received a call around 11:37 a.m. that the man was threatening to harm himself, St. Louis said.

    When deputies arrived, the man locked himself inside the home. They believe he may have a weapon, St. Louis said.

    This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.