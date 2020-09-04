Broward deputies in a standoff with ‘possibly armed man who is locked inside a house

A man who Broward sheriff’s deputies say is “possibly armed” holed up inside a Tamarac house on Friday morning.

The incident happened in the 9600 block of Northwest 83rd Street, BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said.

Dispatchers received a call around 11:37 a.m. that the man was threatening to harm himself, St. Louis said.

When deputies arrived, the man locked himself inside the home. They believe he may have a weapon, St. Louis said.

