Broward deputy arrested, accused of forging paystubs to get apartment leases

A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested on fraud charges Thursday, accused of forging her paystubs multiple times while applying to rent apartments, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office media release.

Fredtajah Pinkney, 24, is now charged with two counts of uttering a forged instrument.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Corruption detectives began investigating Pinkney in July after receiving a tip, the release said.

In July 2021, Pinkney filled out a lease application for an apartment, claiming she worked at a Broward County school and providing forged paystubs, according to the release.

In May 2022, she applied to an apartment in Coral Springs, again using forged paystubs that claimed she worked at the school.

Pinkney said the job was secondary to her work as a deputy, according to the release.

School officials told Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Corruption detectives that she had never worked there.

Pinkney is being held in the Broward County Main Jail, the release says. She is now suspended without pay after being suspended with pay during the investigation.