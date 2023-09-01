A Broward deputy has been arrested, accused of lying about her job to lease apartment

Detectives arrested a Broward sheriff’s deputy Thursday on fraud charges after they say she falsely claimed to be a county school district employee on at least two lease applications.

Deputy Fredtajah Pinkney, 24, has also been suspended without pay, said BSO spokesman Carey Codd. She was hired by the sheriff’s office in August 2021, Codd said.

She faces two counts of uttering a forged instrument.

“Anytime a BSO employee is accused of a crime it tarnishes the reputation of this agency and the broader law enforcement community,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement. “I’ve made it clear that when employees are suspected of stepping outside the law, they will be thoroughly investigated and, when appropriate, face arrest. We the police must have the moral courage to police ourselves.”

Bond information on Pinkney and information about her legal representation was not immediately available.

Codd said that at least twice, Pinkney falsified pay stubs in an effort to secure a residential lease on an apartment.

Public Corruption detectives began their investigation after receiving a tip about Pinkney in July, Codd said. .

“An official at the school verified to detectives that Pinkney never worked there,” he said.

On one application for a Coral Springs apartment in May 2022, Pinkney claimed that she worked for both a Broward school and the sheriff’s office, Codd said. .