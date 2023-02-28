A Broward deputy roughed up an inmate last year, officials say. She was just charged

A Broward detention deputy accused of roughing up an inmate last year is now in legal trouble.

Ke’Shondra Davis, 32, was charged with misdemeanor battery on Monday after a use of force incident in the Central Intake Bureau on July 15, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Davis, the agency’s investigation revealed, struck a a 38-year-old inmate with her hand multiple times after he made a comment to her. Hired by the sheriff’s office in 2016, she was placed on “restricted administrative assignment” through the investigation and is now suspended without pay.

The case against Davis was brought to the Broward State Attorney’s Office in November.

In a statement released Tuesday, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony hailed the agency’s use of force review policies as a commitment to transparency and accountability.

“This case shows that our internal process works,” Tony said in a statement. “And we will hold our own accountable when they step out of line.”

Davis is required to appear in court on March 29. If convicted, she could face up to a year in jail or probation and a $1,000 fine.