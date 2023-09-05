Broward detectives search for pistol-whipping offender. Watch the video of the attack

Broward detectives on Tuesday asked for the public’s help to find an armed man caught on video violently attacking another one in broad daylight.

The victim was seen on security footage walking on a sidewalk near the 100 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach when he exchanged words with an unknown man approaching him from a light-colored vehicle around 8 p.m. July 20, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. That’s when, detectives say, the attacker pulled a gun.

The two wrestled for the firearm before the offender gained control and began striking the victim several times with the gun.

“The video shows the physical altercation spilling onto the roadway as the victim desperately attempts to defend himself,” the sheriff’s office said. “The armed subject then abruptly stops and walks back to the vehicle, where another individual hands the attacker what detectives believe to be a rifle.”

The victim quickly walked away as the assailant, now armed with a long-barreled firearm, walked around the parked car in his direction. He then entered the vehicle with his accomplice and fled the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the attacker’s identity or whereabouts to contact BSO Violent Crimes Detective Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-321-4328. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.