Broward escaped fugitive captured after a day on the run, deputies say

Devoun Cetoute

After escaping from a Fort Lauderdale behavioral health facility, driving in a stolen car and taking police on a chase, a Broward fugitive has been taken back into custody after a day on the run.

Around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, Davie police officers found Azmi Mahmoud, 46, around Griffin Road and Weston Road after an alert from a license plate reader system in Pembroke Pines, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

Davie police tried to pull Mahmoud over in what authorities learned was a stolen BMW from Hollywood, but he sped away, deputies say. A chase crossed into Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police and BSO’s V.I.P.E.R unit joined in. Around 3:15 p.m., he tried to drive in the wrong direction around 42nd Avenue and Gratigny Parkway but was stopped by BSO deputies.

Mahmoud will be booked at the BSO Main Jail for escape and fleeing and eluding officers. Additional charges are expected, deputies said.

On Tuesday, he was taken to the Henderson Behavioral Health in Fort Lauderdale because of a court order after facing charges, including battery on a person 65 years or older. Deputies were told Mahmoud walked away from the facility “undetected” at about 5:45 p.m.

