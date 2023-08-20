A Broward felon escaped in Miami from the Florida prison system. What you need to know

A Hollywood-born burglar escaped from a privately-run Florida Department of Corrections facility in West Miami-Dade Saturday afternoon and remains at large.

Here’s what online court and prison records say about 32-year-old Joshua Thompson.

What does Joshua Thompson look like?

Thompson is a Black man who went into the Florida Department of Corrections in August 2021 with a shaved head. His arrest records put him at 5-foot-11 or 6-feet tall. He weighed 150 pounds when most recently arrested, in 2019, but inmates tend to gain weight while in prison.

He went into prison under the name “Joshua Thompson,” but has been arrested in Broward under Yeshua Banner and Yeshua Jericho Banner. Those are two of the 11 aliases for Thompson listed by the Department of Corrections.

What did Joshua Thompson do?

Thompson has numerous arrests, but became an unwilling guest of the state after being convicted on four counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling, one count each of grand theft from $300 to $5,000; trafficking in stolen property; giving false information to a pawnbroker; and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

For these crimes committed in 2017 and 2018, Thompson was sentenced in June 29, 2021 to concurrent six-year, six-month sentences.

Thompson spent Sept. 27, 2012 through March 10, 2017 in prison on burglary, grand theft, forgery and drug possession charges.

What should you do if you know anything about Thompson’s whereabouts?

If you know anything about where Thompson is or has been since Saturday afternoon, you can call your municipality’s police or sheriff’s department. Or, you can call the Florida Department of Corrections at 850-922-6867.

From what facility did Thompson escape?

Thompson escaped at 4:55 p.m. Saturday from Miami-North Community Release Center, 7090 NW 41st St. This isn’t to be confused with Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, the main county jail, which is on the same grounds.

TGK is run by Miami-Dade Corrections, a county agency. Thompson escaped from a minimum security state facility run by a private company, Management & Training Corporation.