A Broward high school teacher arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a student

A teacher at Piper High School in Sunrise has been arrested on accusations relating to sexual misconduct with a student.

Rafael Guzman, 37, was arrested Monday and is charged with one count of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a student, according to Broward court records.

Sunrise police say he molested and performed a sex act on a 17-year-old student inside his classroom, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

Guzman has worked at the school, 8000 NW 44th St in Sunrise, since August 2018, according to Broward County Public Schools.

Attorney information for Guzman was not listed in court records.

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated.