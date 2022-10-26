Broward high school teacher faces charge of having sex with student, reports say

A language arts teacher at a Broward County high school found himself in cuffs after authorities say he had sexual relations with a student, according to the news reports.

Lavelle Jamal Gordon was charged with offenses against students by an authority figure, according to the Broward County Jail’s website. The 29-year-old is in jail and faces a $75,000 bond.

Gordon, a teacher at Hallandale Magnet High School, is said to have flirted and touched a female student during class, according to NBC 6 News. He continued to pursue the girl outside of school — taking her to lunch off campus, picking her up from home and having sex with her on multiple occasions.

The age of the student is unclear.

According to WSVN News, 43 students were asked to describe an Oct 12. incident that happened at the school, where some say they saw Gordon and the girl play fighting, hugging below the waist and drinking from the same bottle.

The girl’s parents showed the school’s assistant principal pictures of the two together, after her mother took her phone and found a TikTok video of the two kissing in a park near her home, WSVN reported.