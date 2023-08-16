A Broward homicide suspect ran from the scene with a child over his shoulder, cops say

A shooting suspect who ran from the scene to a Mercedes while carrying a child over his shoulder turned himself in Wednesday morning, Coral Springs police said.

Chase Harder, 21, sits in Broward County main jail after being arrested on one count of first-degree murder and one count of written threats to kill or injure.

The tumultuous night at the MAA Coral Springs apartments started around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday with multiple 911 calls about shots fired in the 9200 block of Ramblewood Drive.

“One of the callers reported that he heard four gunshots and then observed a white male, later identified as Chase Harder, carrying a child over his shoulder, run to a white Mercedes SUV, and flee the parking lot,” police said.

Police say investigators had a license plate for the Mercedes when they received a call from the child’s father, saying Harder had brought the kid to him. Harder turned himself in at the Coral Springs police station by 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police are still informing the victim’s family members.

Investigators haven’t stated a possible motive in the shooting. Anybody who knows anything about this can reach out to Detective James Kaban at 954-346-1229.