A Broward hospice nurse stole from a widow-to-be. She’s living and licensed in New York

Stealing money and identification from a senior citizen while caring for the woman’s dying husband got the Florida license of a Coral Springs practical nurse revoked this month. It also led to her arrest and probation in 2022.

What Lainé Caroselli didn’t lose: her license in New York state nor her freedom to move there.

A check of New York state online records shows license No. 187941 still belongs to licensed practical nurse Lainé Caroselli as it has since Nov. 25, 1986. Under Laine Moskowitz Caroselli, she held Florida license No. PN892781 since June 15, 1993.

Caroselli, 58, also can be found under Florida Department of Corrections ID No. K31573 as a felon on probation until June 22, 2026, for criminal use of personal identification information of a victim 60 years or older; grand theft from a person 65 or older; and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Though the city on Caroselli’s New York license is Coral Springs and Broward property records says she still owns a condominium there, the property records indicate she doesn’t live there. Corrections records say she lives out of state. A database says Caroselli is living in Castleton on Hudson, about 2 1/2 hours on the Taconic State Parkway from Manhattan.

A phone message left on Caroselli’s cellphone number hasn’t been returned.

Shenanigans with a widow’s cards

Caroselli’s LinkedIn page puts her time as a Vitas Healthcare hospice care nurse as running from July 2019 through Oct. 2020.

An arrest report says a 74-year-old woman contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 21, 2020, about Bright Star credit card charges she knew she didn’t make, including $264.51 at the University Drive Publix in Coral Springs on Sept. 15; $51.51 at the Lyons Road Coconut Creek Publix on Sept. 18; and $138.34 at the University Drive Walmart in Oakland Park. She also told BSO deputies that her driver’s license and Bank of America debit card were missing from her bedroom.

That’s the bedroom, she said, where hospice nurses had stayed with her husband from Sept. 12 through his death on Sept. 15. She suspected the one who stayed with her husband overnight Sept. 14-15 because she had the most time to swipe them.

The arrest report said after investigators checked receipts and surveillance camera footage, they figured out they were looking for a woman with blond hair who appeared to be in her mid-50s. That matched the description of the then-55-year-old Caroselli.

Not only did the woman identify Caroselli as one of the hospice nurses from a photo array and on the surveillance videos, but she recalled Caroselli asking about the school at which she taught.

“The victim explained that she found this inquiry suspicious because she did not have any credentials within plain sight which would’ve indicated she was a teacher or retired teacher,” the arrest report said. “She said her old school identification cards are kept inside a drawer within her bedroom where [Caroselli] was taking care of her late husband and within the same general area where her wallet was kept.”

That was the wallet with her Bright Star credit card, Bank of America debit card and Florida driver’s license.

Caroselli was arrested Oct. 2, 2020. She pleaded no contest on June 23, 2022, to the charges. She still owes $3,770 in court fines and fees.