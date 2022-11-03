A Broward hotel guest answered a knock of a woman in a red dress. Then came violence

Broward deputies are searching for a man and woman who pistol-whipped and robbed a visitor staying at a Dania Beach hotel.

Sheriff’s investigators said that just after 5 a.m. Oct. 24, the guest was asleep in his hotel room in the 300 block of North Federal Highway when he heard a knock on the door.

Thinking it was the person who was staying with him at the hotel, he opened the door only to find a woman wearing a red dress and white hat. Seconds later, a man wearing a red hoodie and armed with a gun barged into the room and the woman followed.

Once inside, the armed man demanded money and jewelry, and threatened to kill the hotel guest if he didn’t comply. The armed man then pistol-whipped the guest as the woman rummaged through the room, according to sheriff’s investigators. They left with cash, electronics and other personal possessions.

Surveillance video from the hotel shows the woman entering the lobby, walking toward an exit door, and letting the man inside. Both are seen walking toward their target’s room a few minutes later.

In the video, the woman can be seen knocking on the door while her accomplice paced the hall. After the robbery, the duo left the area in a newer model black Toyota Corolla.

