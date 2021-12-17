Broward jail deputy guilty of pepper spraying inmate. No probation — just anger management

A Broward detention deputy was found guilty and sentenced Wednesday for pepper spraying an inmate two years ago.

Jurors only took four hours to deliberate following a two-day trial to find former detention deputy Bonika Sands guilty of misdemeanor battery, the Broward State Attorney’s Office said in a release.

Assistant State Attorneys Jessalynn Rubio and Justin McCormack recommended a sentencing of one year probation, adjudication of guilt and an anger management class. Judge Robert Diaz gave Sands no probation and withheld adjudication — instead sentencing the 46-year-old to complete an 8-hour course in anger management.

Sands has worked for BSO since 2002. She was on the verge of her 17th anniversary when she pepper sprayed a female inmate in September 2019.

BSO began an Internal Affairs investigation and placed her on restricted administrative assignment in October 2019, the sheriff’s office said.

After gathering all the evidence, the sheriff’s office gave it to the Broward State Attorney’s Office in January 2020. Misdemeanor battery charges were filed in November 2019 and Sands was suspended without pay.

BSO’s Internal Affairs investigation will now continue after the ending of Sands’ criminal case.