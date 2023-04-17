A Broward judge’s hug raises real bias questions | Editorial

The Florida Supreme Court advises judges not to do a whole raft of things.

As lawyers might say, the list includes, but is not limited to, punching out an attorney, having sex in a courthouse parking garage, politicking for a relative, meddling in a friend’s domestic case, brandishing a handgun in court, having a “close personal relationship” with the prosecutor in a death case, watching pornography on a courthouse computer and lying to the voters.

Displaying bias is a big no-no. The court embraced that important legal principle when it removed Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer from a death penalty case because of the disappointment she showed after a jury’s split vote spared the Parkland mass killer from execution.

Among the ways she made that obvious was her actions on the day she sentenced the Parkland school shooter last November. “Judge Scherer left the bench and, while still in her judicial robe, exchanged hugs with the victims’ families and members of the prosecution team,” justices wrote in an April 13 opinion.

Two days later, presiding over the post-conviction appeal of death row inmate Randy Tundidor, the judge appeared to commiserate with the same prosecutor, Steven Klinger, who was assigned to that case. Tundidor’s attorney, Richard Rosenbaum, heard it and appealed after she refused to recuse herself.

Tundidor, 56, was sentenced to death in 2014 for the murder of his landlord, Nova Southeastern University professor Joseph Morrissey, who had begun eviction proceedings against Tundidor from the Plantation townhouse he rented.

The Florida Supreme Court reassigned the Tundidor case by a 6-0 vote.

A rare rebuke

It is very rare for the court to remove a judge from a case. This decision is particularly noteworthy because it favored a death row inmate for only the sixth time since conservatives took control of the court four years ago. Death row prisoners have lost 100 appeals since then.

One of those decisions abandoned the court’s commitment to review death sentences for proportionality. Another ruling invited the Legislature to dispose of the requirement that a jury’s vote for death must be unanimous.

The Legislature took up that invitation and passed a bill (SB 450) last week, allowing as few as eight of the 12 jurors to recommend death. It was prompted by the outcome of the Parkland case, in which the votes of three jurors prevented Scherer from sentencing Nikolas Cruz to death

Last week’s ruling against her went not to the substance of that case or the new one before her but to something of fundamental importance to every matter in every American court every day: the right of every person to face an unbiased judge.

Tundidor gets nothing from the Supreme Court’s ruling except a different judge to hear his appeal for a new murder trial. The people of Broward County get the satisfaction that the Florida Supreme Court upheld a critical element of the Code of Judicial Conduct.

‘A well founded fear’

As the court said, the circumstances “would create in a reasonably prudent person a well founded fear of not receiving a fair and impartial proceeding.” It was not necessary, the court explained, for Tundidor to prove that Scherer would actually be biased in his case. He had only to show reasonable grounds to fear that she would be.

It is not as easy to be a judge as some people might think. It requires strict control of personal emotions at every public moment. The appearance of impartiality is an important factor in every Bar poll of lawyers’ opinions on judges seeking new terms. The lack of it is grounds for investigation by the Judicial Qualification Commission and discipline by the Supreme Court.

Scherer, 47, who was unopposed and won a new six-year term in 2020, will doubtlessly pay more attention to that in the wake of her rebuke from Tallahassee.

For now, Broward Chief Judge Jack Tuter has a decision to make. Scherer was a prosecutor in the Broward state attorney’s office before becoming a judge 11 years ago. She should have forsaken any sympathies long ago. Tutor should reassign her, at least for now, to civil trials that don’t involve Broward state attorneys and public defenders.

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Editorials are the opinion of the Board and written by one of its members or a designee. To contact us, email at letters@sun-sentinel.com.