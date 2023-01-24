Broward man, 62, arrested after selling over 350 grams of fentanyl, prosecutors say

A 62-year-old South Florida man was arrested earlier this month after prosecutors say he sold over 350 grams of fentanyl to a confidential source and an undercover federal agent.

James Nevin Moorman appeared Monday in the Fort Lauderdale federal court, where he has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, federal court records show.

The investigation began in August 2022 when the confidential informant informed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Broward Sheriff’s Office that Moorman was preparing, packaging and distributing fentanyl from his Coral Springs-area home, according to court records.

Agents say they ordered the informant to buy about 100 grams of fentanyl from Moorman in a series of video-recorded purchases in late August. On Sept. 7, investigators say that Moorman sold about 266 grams of the potent drug to an undercover ATF agent and the informant at a warehouse in the Fort Lauderdale area.

According to ATF, the agency used around $15,000 to purchase the fentanyl from Moorman.

On Jan. 12, agents executed a search warrant at the warehouse, where they found over a kilo of fentanyl, an assortment of pills, and two AR-style rifles — one of which was a machine gun, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Florida said Tuesday in a news release.

Moorman was arrested on Jan. 14.