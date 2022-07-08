Broward man accused of raping woman at Disney’s Dolphin Resort

A Broward County man is accused of raping a woman at Disney’s Dolphin Resort on July 4.

Eyvor Gomez, 49, of Pembroke Pines, was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a woman went to the resort’s bar after midnight on July 4. While at the bar, Gomez approached her, according to arrest affidavit.

The pair left the bar together after last call when deputies say Gomez told the woman that he brought alcohol from outside the Epcot-area resort and wanted to go to a spot where cameras wouldn’t see them, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Gomez then made sexual advances that the woman rejected. She blacked out when he pushed her head against a wall, and when she regained consciousness her skirt was around her ankles, according to the report.

Afraid that Gomez might try to harm her, the woman pretended she was still unconscious. After Gomez raped the woman, deputies say, she started talking talking to him.

Security cameras showed that the woman tried to move away from Gomez by joining a group of strangers at a nearby lounge, Orlando TV station NBC 2 reported. Gomez was later identified by Disney security from an argument he had with his wife the night before, when the two were escorted back to their room.

NBC 2 also reported that Gomez recorded the encounter with his cellphone, although he denied having contact with the woman.

Police didn’t disclose the age of the woman, but she is not a minor. Gomez was arrested and taken to Orange County Jail.