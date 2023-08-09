Broward man accused of using boys to help steal luxury cars across South Florida

For years, a Broward man employed teenage boys to steal luxury cars, then brokered their sales in an operation spanning multiple counties across South Florida, deputies say.

Deputies arrested Clint Augustin-Cox, 35, of Hollywood, last Thursday on four counts of grand theft auto, four counts of dealing in stolen property, one count of organized scheme to defraud, and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Augustin-Cox brokered the sales of several luxury cars since September 2021, including a Bentley SUV, a BMW X6 SUV, a Mercedes GT63 sedan and a Mercedes G550 wagon, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Boys employed by Augustin-Cox would steal the cars, and he would arrange sales with buyers, a sheriff’s news release said. The release did not provide the boys’ ages, or say who the buyers or boys were, or whether they also faced charges.

Augustin-Cox was arrested several other times for felony offenses over the past 20 years. He was released from state prison in 2018 after serving less than a year for robbery without a deadly weapon and robbery by sudden snatching.

In April 2019, he was arrested on charges of grand theft and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and was convicted of the burglary charges.

High-end car thefts are an ongoing problem throughout Broward County, officials say. The Sheriff’s Office advises residents to avoid leaving car doors unlocked, and to avoid leaving car keys, fobs, garage door openers or valuables in their cars.

The investigation into Augustin-Cox’s “activities” is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office said.