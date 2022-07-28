Broward man admits to mailing $10,000 to have his ex’s boyfriend killed in Central Florida

A Florida man confessed to using the United States Postal Service to plot and pay $10,000 for the murder of his former girlfriend’s new love interest.

Ryan Aziz Ferris Hadeed pleaded guilty Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court to a charge of using the mail to commit murder-for-hire, court records show. The 43-year-old Pembroke Pines man faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, U.S. Attorney’s Office of Southern District of Florida said in a news release.

As part of his guilty plea, authorities say that Hadeed admitted mailing three letters in September of last year asking who he thought was a hit man to kill a man. Authorities say the unnamed victim, who remains alive, is romantically involved with Hadeed’s former girlfriend.

Hadeed instructed the supposed hit man, who Homeland Security Investigations identified in court records as a confidential source of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to signal acceptance of the offer by posting marked sheets of paper on a storefront window, among other things, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“I need someone eliminated. I’ve been told you can arrange that. $10,000 All in cash and upfront. Person located in Tampa,” Hadeed wrote in one of the letters, according to the investigators.

On Nov, 10, investigators say the intended hit man received a final mailing from Hadeed at his Coral Springs gun store that included a description and pictures of the man that Hadeed wanted killed, the victim’s home address and likely travel schedule — as well as a deadline for the murder. Also inside the envelope was $10,000 cash, according to investigators.

Hadeed left the country on a one-way ticket to the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago the same day the supposed hit man received the cash and pictures, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. During a secondary customs inspection of Hadeed when he returned to the U.S. from his international trip, additional evidence of the crime was uncovered and law enforcement officers who had learned of the crime arrested him at Miami International Airport on Dec. 15, the agency noted.

Hadeed’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.