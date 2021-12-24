Broward man arrested on child porn charges for the second time in 14 months, deputies say

While out on bond for charges related to child pornography, a Broward County man continued to obtain child porn of young children landing himself in jail once again, according to detectives.

Thomas Lee Jr. was arrested Tuesday and the 30-year-old is facing 20 criminal charges related child pornography, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said. He is currently being held at the BSO Main Jail on a $1.2 million bond.

Lee was originally arrested in October 2020 on similar charges. Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found that Lee had a DropBox account filled with child porn of toddlers to preteens being molested. He had downloaded and accessed these files from 2017 to 2020, according to court records.

Lee bonded out of jail on those charges in July. A judge put him on electronic monitoring and ordered him to remain at his home 24 hours a day. He was also ordered to not use any device to access the internet.

In November, detectives began a new investigation after they received a tip that Lee had obtained child porn — again, the sheriff’s office said.

On multiple occasions between Sept. 9 and Oct. 17, the investigation revealed that Lee accessed images of child porn involving young children.