Broward man arrested after masturbating in front of teenage girl at a bus stop, police say

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after masturbating in front of a teenage girl who was sitting at a bus stop the day before in Pembroke Pines, according to authorities.

Luis Enrique Rodriguez is facing a charge of exposure of sexual organs. The 25-year-old remained behind bars as of Wednesday night, Broward County jail records show.

Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 16-year-old girl was sitting at a bus stop near the intersection of Northwest 105 Avenue and Johnson Street when Rodriguez pulled up and exited his vehicle near the stop. He then “lowered his pants and began masturbating in full view of the victim,” Pembroke Pines police noted in a news release.

The girl quickly recorded Rodriguez with her cellphone, which police said caused him to return to his car and drive away. After the girl described Rodriguez and the car to officers, detectives found and arrested him around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in his Plantation home.

Attorney information for Rodriguez wasn’t available as of Wednesday night.

This story will be updated.