Broward man arrested over a year after DUI crash that killed tow truck driver

A Margate man was driving drunk when he swerved into the shoulder of Florida’s Turnpike in Plantation over a year ago, killing a tow truck driver while he was helping another driver, officials say.

Florida Highway Patrol officers arrested Lucas Cerotti, 42, on Friday. He is now charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter, one count of vehicular homicide, four counts of DUI property damage and four counts of reckless driving.

In October of 2022, Darryl Brooks III, a 22-year-old tow truck driver from North Lauderdale, had stopped to help a stranded Toyota Sequoia with a blown-out tire on the Turnpike just south of Sunrise Boulevard, according to a probable cause affidavit completed this past September.

Three cars were parked on the outside shoulder: the Toyota, Brooks’ tow truck, and a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, which the driver of the Toyota had asked for help. Brooks and the drivers of the two other vehicles were standing outside.

Cerotti was driving a Ford F-250 north on the outside lane while under the influence, according to the affidavit, when his pickup truck entered the shoulder, FHP said, crashing into the tow truck and propelling it north, into Brooks. Then Cerotti crashed into the Chevrolet pickup truck, pushing it into the Toyota.

A trooper driving south on the Turnpike witnessed the final moments of the crash and responded, helping Cerotti out of his truck. Paramedics took Brooks to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Later that month, Cerotti’s blood came back positive for alcohol, according to the affidavit. The medical blood tested came back at .2 grams per milliliter, over twice the legal limit of .08, and the blood drawn through a search warrant came back at .134 grams per milliliter.

After collecting photographs and physical evidence and interviewing witnesses, investigators decided to charge Cerotti. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Dec. 20.

Cerotti is being held in Broward Main Jail pending bond.