A Broward man has been charged in the I-95 shooting that killed a preschool teacher

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man Thursday night in connection with a fatal shooting on I-95 late last month that killed a preschool teacher who was returning home from Thanksgiving vacation in North Carolina.

Detectives arrested 21-year-old Jahkobi Williams of Pembroke Pines on one count of first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

He’s accused of killing Ana Estevez, 23, who was a passenger in a Nissan Sentra that was traveling south on I-95 between Sunrise and Broward boulevards on Nov. 27. According to police, the car was sideswiped by a BMW i8 driven by Williams.

After an argument between the occupants of both cars, Williams opened fire, hitting both Estevez and her boyfriend, whom police have not named.

Medics took both to an area hospital, where Estevez died. Her boyfriend’s wounds were not life-threatening, the BSO said in a press release.

According to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses, Estevez taught at Nurtury Montessori School while also attending Florida Atlantic University.

Detectives say Williams’ car was involved in another shooting that happened the same day on the interstate between Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road that wounded a girl. He was arrested in connection with that case as well.

Williams’ bond information was not immediately available, nor was information about his legal representation.

BSO said in a statement that Williams was arrested after “an extensive and tireless investigation.”