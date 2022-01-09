Broward man dies after being found shot on his home block early Sunday, police say
A Sunday predawn shooting killed a Coral Springs man, police said.
Coral Springs police said they found Marc Examon, 29, when answering a 4:37 a.m. call about a shooting in the 4100 block of Northwest 66th Terrace, where Broward property records say Examon bought a house last June. Examon was taken to Broward Health North, where he died.
Anyone who knows anything about this can contact Coral Springs police Det. Dave Young at 954-346-1219 or DYoung@coralsprings.org or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).
