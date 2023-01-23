Broward man emboldens daughter to fight another teen — then joins the melee, cops say

A Broward man convinced his teenage daughter to fight a 15-year-old girl before he joined the brawl — punching the teen multiple times, according to police.

Jerry Mareus faces charges of aggravated child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The 30-year-old man has since been released from jail on a $20,000 bond.

Per his police report, Mareus drove his daughter to 2600 NW 60th Ave. in Sunrise on Jan. 17 after convincing her to fight the other teen. Detectives say the North Lauderdale man could be seen on video punching, grabbing and slamming the victim to the ground.

Police added the altercation left the 15-year-old girl with bruises and lacerations on her face, nose and eyes.

“The victim stated she is unable to see out of her eye and had been experiencing double vision,” the report states.

Mareus was arrested shortly after the incident and taken to Broward County Main Jail.

Mareus appeared in court Saturday and claimed he never hit the 15-year-old, WPLG Local 10 News reported.