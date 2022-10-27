Broward man gets seven years in murder-for-hire plot targeting ex’s new boyfriend

Getty Images
Jay Weaver
·2 min read

A Pembroke Pines man who pleaded guilty to a murder-for-hire scheme targeting a former girlfriend’s new love interest was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison.

Ryan Aziz Ferris Hadeed, 43, confessed in Fort Lauderdale federal court to using the U.S. Postal Service to plot and pay $10,000 to someone he thought was a hit man to carry out the murder, court records show.

As part of his guilty plea in July, federal prosecutors said that Hadeed admitted mailing three letters in September of last year to a federal undercover informant posing as the hit man to kill the boyfriend. The unnamed victim, who remains alive, is romantically involved with Hadeed’s former girlfriend.

Hadeed instructed the hit man, whom Homeland Security Investigations identified in court records as a confidential source of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to signal acceptance of the offer by posting marked sheets of paper on a storefront window, among other things.

“I need someone eliminated. I’ve been told you can arrange that. $10,000 All in cash and upfront. Person located in Tampa,” Hadeed wrote in one of the letters, according to prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On Nov, 10, 2021, the hit man received a final mailing from Hadeed at his Coral Springs gun store that included a description and pictures of the man that Hadeed wanted killed, the victim’s home address and likely travel schedule — as well as a deadline for the murder, prosecutors said. Also inside the envelope was $10,000 cash.

Hadeed left the country on a one-way ticket to the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago the same day the supposed hit man received the cash and pictures, prosecutors said.

During a U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspection of Hadeed upon his return, additional evidence of the crime was uncovered, prosecutors said. He was arrested at Miami International Airport on Dec. 15.

Recommended Stories

  • Family of Kevin Kennard, man killed in Fort Worth shooting a year ago, still seeks justice

    Kevin Kennard was shot and killed in south Fort Worth. His family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

  • ‘Vanished in a moment.’ PLU football team tackles mental health stigma after a suicide

    “I think it’s critical, and I think it’s becoming more and more critical,” McAdams said of the need to focus on mental health awareness on campuses and in the world of college athletics.

  • Butler man charged in violent domestic assault

    A 19-year-old from Butler is facing multiple charges after a violent domestic assault.

  • My Reflections on 'Reflect'—Disney's First Short Film Featuring a 'Plus-Size' Dancer and Her Body Insecurities

    This is not a story of a little girl battling a mental illness; it's of a little girl in a fat little body trying to learn how to be confident in a diet culture world.

  • Grand jury to probe shooting death of Colorado man in crisis

    A grand jury is investigating the death of a 22-year-old Colorado man who was shot by police after calling 911 for roadside assistance and while experiencing what his mother described as a mental health crisis. The parents of Christian Glass last month called for accountability, saying they believe officers needlessly escalated the June 10 situation in the small mountain town of Silver Plume west of Denver, leading to their son’s death. Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum announced Wednesday that she is presenting the case to a grand jury, which was empaneled Tuesday and will meet several times during November.

  • Zelenskiy: Russia using 'crazy' tactics in Donbas

    STORY: "Day after day, for months, they are driving people to their deaths there, concentrating the highest level of artillery strikes," he said.Russian forces have repeatedly tried to seize Bakhmut, which sits on a main road leading to the Ukrainian-held cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.Zelenskiy advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said on Tuesday (October 25) that on one particular day, the Russians had attacked Bakhmut eight times before lunch and been pushed back every time.Zelenskiy did not mention what was happening near the southern city of Kherson, which is held by pro-Moscow forces. Ukrainian troops say they expect a tough fight there."Generally, we are strengthening our positions all over the frontline, reducing the invaders' capabilities, destroying their logistics, and preparing good news for Ukraine," he said.Zelenskiy also said that in the latest prisoner exchange between the two sides, 10 Ukrainians had been freed.

  • Air Force lieutenant colonel who assaulted daughter faces court

    A former Air Force lieutenant colonel from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey faced a court-martial before the military’s top court yesterday.

  • EU wants 40-man antitrust team to enforce new tech rules, official says

    EU antitrust regulators are looking to establish a 40-man team and hire a technology expert to enforce tough new rules aimed at reining in the powers of Big Tech, an EU official said on Thursday. The rules known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA) sets out a list of do's and don'ts for Alphabet unit Google, Meta, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and other gatekeepers which control access to their sites and the data there. Reuters exclusively reported in July that the European Commission was considering creating a new directorate to allay concerns that it may struggle to get deep-pocketed and well-advised tech companies to comply with the new rules.

  • Wizards lose Delon Wright indefinitely to hamstring strain

    The Wizards will be without one of their best defensive players for an extended period of time.

  • Fort Worth police officer fired after being charged with domestic assault while off duty

    The officer was placed on restricted duty after his arrest in June, Fort Worth police said.

  • Kyrie Irving says Nets’ defensive effort has to improve

    After Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 43 points on the Nets, Kyrie Irving spoke about the team's defensive issues.

  • Analysts Estimate Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Joel Embiid discusses offensive struggles for Sixers to begin the season

    Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid gives his thoughts on the team's offensive production to begin the season.

  • U.S. lawmakers slam Wall Street bankers' plan to attend Hong Kong summit

    Two U.S. lawmakers on Thursday urged top American bankers to cancel their planned attendance at a Hong Kong financial summit next week, saying their participation would contribute to Chinese government rights abuses. The heads of some of the world's top banks and asset managers, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO David Solomon, Morgan Stanley boss James Gorman and BlackRock Inc President Rob Kapito, are scheduled to attend the Chinese city's Nov. 2 Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit. Hong Kong officials hope the event will signal a re-opening from COVID-19 border restrictions, but it has raised the ire of Hong Kong activists after authorities used a national security law to stifle dissent in the former British colony.

  • Biden, Harris to make rare campaign appearance as duo to help Fetterman

    Democrats are betting that President Biden and Vice President Harris can put Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman over the top despite a faltering debate performance that has operatives more worried than ever they could lose the pivotal race. Biden and Harris will head to Philadelphia to campaign together on Friday, a rare occurrence for the…

  • Arizona board says it will follow law in partial hand count

    The Republicans on a rural Arizona county board that wanted to conduct a full hand count in the upcoming midterm vote have clarified they will follow Arizona state law allowing only partial hand counts following a harshly worded letter from the state's election director who threatened legal action. “The Board wishes to follow all applicable requirements in statutes and the Elections Procedure Manual when conducting its expanded precinct hand count audit,” reads the Wednesday letter signed by Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby. “That will mean that there will not be a full count of every item on every ballot,” said the letter that the two board members sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and State Elections Director Kori Lorick after an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon.

  • Speeding driver slams into 20-year-old motorcyclist, severing his leg, feds say

    The man was driving more than 100 mph in a 45 mph zone in Virginia, prosecutors say.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns not a fan of young Anthony Edwards’ Popeyes runs

    Popeye's jumped in and basically subtweeted KAT, it was well played.

  • 'Stronger than hate': Nation remembers Tree of Life victims on 4th anniversary

    Amid the ongoing fallout over antisemitic comments by Kanye West, people around the country paused Thursday to remember the victims on the fourth anniversary of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

  • Vegas Woman Who Said She’s Too ‘Pretty’ to Be Arrested Is Arrested for Killing Her Mom

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police DepartmentA 28-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested Wednesday on allegations she killed her mother—just months after she reportedly told police she was too good looking to be arrested.Hend Bustami was nabbed in California, shortly after police responded to a 2:34 a.m. call from a “frantic female” who told dispatchers that her mother was dead then hung up, Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Dave Valenta said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.In a statement, police