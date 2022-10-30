A Broward man hit with restraining orders by his parents killed his father, police say

A Lauderhill man stabbed his father to death on Saturday morning in his parents’ home of almost 20 years, Lauderhill police said, a home that police say he shared with them.

Broward County court records say Hildon Brown, 31, lived with John and Queen Brown most of the time in the house at 5491 NW 12th St. that they bought in November 2002 — when he wasn’t doing prison time or under one of the three restraining orders they filed against him.

Hildon Brown is being held in Broward County Jail until the resolution of the charges of depraved murder without premeditation and committing a first degree felony with a weapon. No bond was granted. Online court records say he was out after posting $3,000 bond after a July arrest on charges of cocaine possession and attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling.

John Brown was 60 years old.

Previous arrests

Court documents say Hildon Brown lived with his parents in 2004, then soon after moving out, was arrested on burglary and theft charges for allegedly breaking into his parents’ home on Feb. 3, 2014.

The arrest report says the house’s surveillance cameras caught Hildon taking an iPod, iPad, coins, cologne and his parents’ 2000 Mercedes-Benz. Eventually, those charges were dropped, but each Brown parent filed an injunction for protection against domestic violence against Hildon on Feb. 13, 2014, that remained in force until Aug. 13, 2014.

Queen Brown filed for a temporary injunction for protection against domestic violence against Hildon Brown on Dec. 28, 2017, that ran until Feb. 21, 2018. That September, Hildon would start a five-month, three-week prison stretch for two counts of robbery by sudden snatching.

When he was released, he went back to live with John and Queen Brown.

A Saturday morning in Lauderhill

Lauderhill police said a call about a stabbing brought them to the Brown home just before 5 a.m. Saturday, where John Brown was found dead.

“The stabbing appears to have been unprovoked at this time, however, the case remains very active,” Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said via text message to the Miami Herald.