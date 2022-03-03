A Broward man stabbed his neighbor multiple times, deputies say. He’s now charged with murder.

A 65-year-old man has been charged with murder after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies say he stabbed his neighbor to death with a kitchen knife in the walkway of a Deerfield Beach apartment building.

When Javier Toledo Bourego was taken into custody shortly after the Feb. 25 attack, both of his arms were covered in blood, the sheriff’s department said.

As Toledo Bourego stabbed the man — whom deputies did not name, citing Marsy’s Law — he told a neighbor that the victim had “ruined his life” and that he knew he was going to go to prison, according to the arrest report.

Toledo Bourego was being held in Broward’s Main Jail with no bond.

The attack, which started on the second floor and ended on the first floor, occurred in the 100 block of Ventnor East.

According to BSO, deputies responding to a report of a stabbing found the victim lying on his back at the end of a walkway. He was rushed to Broward Health North with stab wounds to his arms, chest, back and abdomen. He underwent surgery, but died about two hours after he arrived.

Meanwhile, other neighbors who witnessed the attack led deputies to Toledo Bourego, according to the report. At least five witnesses said they saw Toledo Bourego stabbing the victim and chasing him with a knife, deputies said.

One woman told deputies that Toledo Bourego had come to her apartment earlier in the day and noted that the victim “Was entering his apartment and putting video cameras, and bedbugs inside his apartment,” a deputy wrote.

After his arrest, Toledo Bourego “spontaneously uttered that there was a long term conspiracy involving the victim against him,” a deputy wrote in the report. “The defendant advised that he has been seeing things that did not make sense to him and he was upset about it.”