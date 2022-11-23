A Broward man trafficked underage girls, and he has received his prison sentence

A man from northern Fort Lauderdale was sentenced to 30 years in prison for trafficking underage girls for sex.

Kerby Brown Jr., 26, will be behind bars after District Court Judge William P. Dimitrouleas sentenced him last Friday in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom. Brown, who went by the alias “Slime,” was found guilty of sex trafficking of a minor, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and attempted sex trafficking of a minor during a four-day trial in August.

In late 2018 and early 2019, Brown trafficked — or tried to traffic — at least five underage girls. Court records mentioned three unnamed victims, who were 14, 15 and 16.

Brown recruited three underage girls for commercial sex work at a hotel party in late 2018. He posted an ad online for one of the minors, who was a 14-year-old runaway.

He then, in early 2019, offered a 15-year-old runaway a place to stay. The facade soon ended, and he forced her into prostitution. At one point, the girl was even taken to Orlando for sex trafficking.

The 15-year-old testified that Brown, who shared explicit photos of her to interested parties, took most of the money she earned. During the trial, prosecutors played a voice recording of Brown discussing the 15-year-old girl with his 18-year-old female co-conspirator.

Brown was arrested in May 2019 during a sex trafficking sting in which he delivered his co-conspirator to an undercover officer for prostitution.

After the bust, officers found a 17-year-old girl in the car Brown was driving. The only items the girl had in her possession were a cellphone and a purse that contained condoms.

FBI’s Crimes Against Children Human Trafficking Task Force, Hollywood police and Fort Lauderdale police investigated Brown’s crimes. The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

If you know or suspect that someone is being trafficked, call 888-373-7888, text “BeFree” (233733) or use the live chat on HumanTraffickingHotline.org. The hotline isn’t managed by police, immigration or investigative agencies.