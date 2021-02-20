Broward mayor asks DeSantis to allow COVID-19 vaccine be given to residents 55 and older

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Broward Mayor Steve Geller wants people over 55, law enforcement officers and teachers to be allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Hoping to expand the vaccination priority list, Geller has asked Gov. Ron DeSantis for help.

On Friday, Geller wrote to DeSantis asking that in his next executive order pertaining to the COVID-19 vaccine, the governor could include language that would expand the vaccine priority list to residents 55 and older, teachers, officers and other first responders that have not yet received the vaccine in Florida.

“People over 55 have an increased risk of bad results from exposure to COVID, all first responders run the risk of contracting COVID while protecting us and vaccinating teachers will help with a full return of children to our schools,” Geller wrote in the letter.

In Broward County, 221,884 people have been vaccinated — 93,684 people who’ve received the first dose and 128,200 who’ve completed the two-shot vaccine series, the Florida Department of Health reported Friday.

Geller says there are 340,000 seniors in Broward and only about 250,00 want the vaccine. Broward has vaccinated 47 percent of its 65-and-over population, ahead of the state’s 43 percent average and ahead of Miami-Dade’s 39 percent rate.

“With the increasing number of vaccines available, it seems clear that within the next month we will have vaccinated everyone over 65 in Broward that currently wants to receive a vaccine,” Geller wrote. “Therefore, I expect that you will be issuing a new executive order in the near future to expand the list of people eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.”

On Friday, Jackson Health System announced that beginning next week, it will start offering COVID-19 vaccines to those 55 and older with a doctor’s note stating you have one of 13 medical conditions that have a high risk for severe disease outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Federal vaccination site coming to Miami Dade College North as county’s pace slips

Recommended Stories

  • Florida governor Ron DeSantis threatens to pull vaccines after being accused of prioritising white residents

    ‘If Manatee County doesn’t like us doing this, then we are totally fine with putting this in counties that want it,’ Mr DeSantis says following the backlash

  • Florida Gov. Criticized by Local Democrats After Suggesting He'll Move Vaccines to ‘Counties That Want It'

    Ron DeSantis this week defended the choice to open a vaccine "pop-up" in a wealthy community that he said was targeted at seniors

  • Christine Baranski Lists NYC Apartment After Upgrading to a Bigger Unit

    The Mamma Mia! star is moving to a new place in the same Upper East Side co-op building

  • Publix wants eligible workers to get a vaccine. And the supermarket is offering a reward

    Publix wants eligible employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. And the chain is offering an incentive.

  • The Vaccines Are More Effective Than You Think, Even With Those Variants Looming

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAndy Slavitt was shocked when he joined the Biden administration.“I was under the impression coming in—as many, many Americans were—that there were big stockpiles of vaccines waiting to go out the door that were produced over the course of the last year. It's been much, much less the case than I think we'd been led to believe,” the White House senior adviser for COVID response tells Molly Jong-Fast and Jesse Cannon on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.It was one of a host of shortcomings the Biden team found, Slavitt says: “Not enough vaccines, not enough vaccinators, not enough places for people to get vaccines.”“So when we got here January 20th, one of the things we learned [was] only 46 percent of the vaccines delivered to states had actually made its way into people's arms. Now you'd never expect that to be 100 percent. But 46 percent? It was low,” Slavitt adds.There’s now a plan in place to purchase as many as 600 million doses, hopefully enough for every American. States are now using 75 percent of their doses, a big step up from a few weeks ago. And there may be another vaccine around the corner, from Johnson & Johnson. “I would love to tell you, we weren't going to be starting with a huge stockpile of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The truth is we're starting with a small number and we've got to build it as quickly as possible.”Meanwhile, the virus is evolving. More contagious, deadlier variants are spreading, fast. But even here, Slavitt sees some signs for hope. “All of the vaccines work very well against the English B117 variant. So that's good. The South African variant—and there's another one that looks like the South African, that's the Brazilian variant—that one it's interesting. There is a degradation of performance of the vaccines against the South African variant. However, that degradation is thankfully still above the scientific threshold for effectiveness,” Slavitt says. “It still generates antibodies. It doesn't generate as many. But it’s good.”The vaccines may even be a bit better than advertised, Slavitt says. “You know, we may have done a little bit of a disservice to ourselves when with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, we talked about the end point as including [severe] and mild [COVID-19 cases], because we really don't care as much about the mild. And so we get very fixated on the fact that they're 95-percent effective against both, right. And we probably should have stepped back and said, ‘You know what, let’s just measure it against more severe symptoms.’ In which case, the Johnson & Johnson does very close to comparable.” And all of the vaccines seem to stop severe cases—from all the variants.There are even some indications that “viral load”—the amount of virus a person carries—“is decreased for people who are vaccinated,” indicating “that these vaccines not only reduce disease and save lives, but these vaccines also will reduce the ability of people to affect one another, which if it holds up, will be terrific news.”But only if the vaccine gets into the arms of the people who need it the most, Slavitt cautions.“It's not just how many vaccines are being administered, but also how equitably they're being distributed. Because look, we all know there are half the population or more who would crawl over broken glass to get the vaccine, right. But the problem is they’re crawling over other people,” he adds. “You know, they're getting online and going into communities, maybe neighborhoods they've never visited or visited in a long time, but [where] we put vaccines that are really hard hit by the virus. People are coming in, refreshing their browser, and going in and getting these appointments. It's really important that we not just focus on how many people we vaccinated, but that we do it as equitably as possible. And that's a big, big push for us.”Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pfizer seeks approval to ease handling of vaccine

    Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday their COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures. They’re asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for permission to allow their vaccine to be stored in freezers at pharmacies instead of ultra-cold storage facilities. They’ve submitted data to support a proposed update to the current label for emergency use authorization of the vaccine so that storage rules could be changed. Their proposal would allow vaccine vials to be stored at -13 to 5 degrees Fahrenheit for two weeks. The current label requires the vaccine to be stored at -112 to -76 degrees Fahrenheit – temperatures that require an ultra-cold freezer. Such a change in the handling of the vaccine would make it significantly more accessible, especially in developing countries that lack the necessary infrastructure. The two companies said they will submit the new data to global regulators within the next few weeks. Separately, two Israeli studies have found that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine greatly reduces transmission of the virus. Also on Friday: Johnson & Johnson said it had submitted data to the World Health Organization for emergency use listing of its one-dose vaccine.

  • Official: U.S. won't donate vaccines to other countries until most Americans are inoculated

    While the U.S. is expected to pledge $4 billion to help with global vaccine efforts, the Biden administration will not donate any of the country's doses until most Americans are vaccinated, a senior official told reporters on Thursday. The official said the U.S. is "focused on American vaccinations and getting shots into arms here" while also "determining the timeline when we will have a sufficient supply in the United States and be able to donate surplus vaccines." On Tuesday, President Biden said he expects every American who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by July. Worldwide, just 10 countries have administered 75 percent of all vaccines, with 150 countries yet to receive even a single dose. The distribution of vaccines has been "wildly uneven and unfair," United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said Wednesday, and "vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community." French President Emanuel Macron on Thursday called on the U.S. and European nations to donate up to 5 percent of the vaccine doses they have ordered. Biden is set to announce the $4 billion funding for global vaccine efforts during Friday's Group of 7 virtual meeting. The first $2 billion will be used to purchase vaccine doses for 92 countries, with the rest donated over the next two years to increase vaccine manufacturing and delivery, Politico reports. More stories from theweek.comWorkers at Trump's D.C. restaurant say suppliers would deliberately send them rotten produceThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshell5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodge

  • ‘Take the vaccine’: Biden tells Americans to get Covid-19 shot as he blames ‘predecessor’ for failing to mobilise

    President urges swift passage of $1.9 trillion relief package as House Democrats unveil legislation

  • Some Wake parents are upset that COVID rules mean students sit on the floor to eat lunch

    School officials call it “picnicking,” when students sit on the classroom floor to socially distance while eating. Some critics call it “child abuse.”

  • Dr. Atul Gawande: It will be 6-8 weeks before more Americans can access vaccines

    One of the nation's top health experts says the U.S. is on its way to righting the ship on vaccine equity and global support.

  • Feds plan mass vaccination centers in Fla., Penn.

    The sites were chosen based on their proximity to hard-hit populations with less access to medical care.

  • U.S. storms delay COVID-19 vaccines in all 50 states: White House

    The United States has a backlog of six million COVID-19 vaccine doses due to winter storms and power outages weather, White House officials said at a media briefing on Friday, adding that the federal government expects to catch up with vaccine distribution by next week. All 50 states are impacted, said Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 response team. The United States has been ramping up shipments of vaccines.

  • Experts Explain How Long Symptoms From the COVID-19 Vaccine Typically Last

    Like many other vaccines, you may experience side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Of course, because this particular vaccine is so new, you're probably eager to know what you can expect after getting vaccinated.

  • California leaders rely on winter tax boon for Covid spending deal

    Besides providing aid to millions of residents, the deal gives Gov. Gavin Newsom a February win as he faces a serious recall threat.

  • The majority of San Francisco residents aren't fleeing to Florida or Texas, new data shows - they're just becoming suburbanites

    While tech luminaries like Elon Musk or Keith Rabois might be moving to Texas and Florida, it seems that's not the case for most Bay Area residents.

  • Delay Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine's 2nd Inoculation To Boost Supply? Here's What Research Is Saying

    The first dose of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine could be highly efficacious against COVID-19, a study has found — fueling debate over delaying the second dose to stretch supplies, Reuters reported Thursday. What Happened: The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine could be 85% effective, according to a study of healthcare workers at Israel’s Sheba Medical Center, Reuters noted. Research in Canada — based on documents submitted by Pfizer to the United States Food and Drug Administration found that the first dose provides 92.6% efficacy, Reuters reported separately. The Canadian researchers suggested that the second dose be delayed to maximize the vaccine’s distribution. The Israeli medical facility said there was an 85% reduction in symptomatic COVID-19 among the 7,214 staff members that received their first shot in January. The overall reduction in infections, which includes asymptomatic cases was 75%. Why It Matters: The Sheba study was conducted on a “mostly young and healthy” cohort, as per Sheba epidemiologist Gili Regev-Yochay. British authorities have lengthened the gap between the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to 12 weeks. Sheba found a 95% efficacy for the Pfizer vaccine in a two-dose regimen given 21 days apart, as per Reuters. Pfizer said that alternative dosing schedules have not been evaluated and the decisions are at the discretion of the health authorities. Price Action: Pfizer shares closed 0.95% lower at $34.56 on Thursday. On the same day, BioNTech shares closed 0.8% lower at $112.65 and fell 0.58% in the after-hours session. Read Next: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Could Be Near But The Company Is Low On Supply See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJohnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Could Be Near But The Company Is Low On SupplyJohnson & Johnson Seeks US Emergency Approval For Single Dose COVID-19 Vaccine© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace Hits Cruz for Throwing Daughters ‘Under the Bus’

    Fox NewsFox News, and Sean Hannity in particular, have been very hesitant to criticize Senator Ted Cruz’s decision to abandon his freezing constituents in Texas and seek refuge at a resort in Cancun. When the network finally reported the news for the first time on Thursday, they accepted Cruz’s excuse that he was merely doing the “fatherly” thing by accompanying his two young daughters to Mexico.But when Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace appeared Friday morning on Fox’s local station in Dallas, the tone was a bit different.WATCH: Chris weighs in on the controversy surrounding Senator Cruz's decision to go on vacation to Mexico while his home state of Texas deals with the devastating impact of two winter storms. @FOX4 #FOXnews #FNS pic.twitter.com/svR6u3SqTV— FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) February 19, 2021 Laughing to himself, Wallace said, “People also take a little bit of delight in seeing politicians who have attacked other politicians for leaving the scene—and Ted Cruz has done that plenty of times himself—and now suddenly he’s caught.”“The one twist, the Cruz twist in this, is I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a politician who blamed his 10- and 12-year-old daughters for his bad decision,” he continued. “Throwing them under the bus was a unique twist.”In return, local Fox 4 Dallas anchor Tim Ryan joked that Cruz’s wife Heidi is “very smart, powerful and makes more money than he does, so he best not throw her under the bus, that would be very unwise.”Jimmy Kimmel Has an Absolute Field Day With Ted Cruz’s Cancun SagaRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lawmaker Claims Andrew Cuomo Threatened to ‘Destroy’ His Career in Angry Call the Governor Denies

    A spokesman for Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Assemblyman Ron Kim was "lying about his conversation," but Kim stands by his account: "No man has ever spoken to me like that"

  • Nurses Are Essential To The Reopening Schools Conversation, So Let’s Discuss

    School nurses are vital to a school's ability to operate, even pre-COVID. Our nation is suffering from a shortage of nurses, and COVID has made it worse.

  • Texas family forced to ration oxygen for their baby amid power outage

    ‘A lot of people don’t know the severity of what’s going on’