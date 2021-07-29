The Broward Medical Examiner’s Chief Toxicologist investigated for evidence tampering

An investigation that could taint a number of criminal prosecutions involves the Chief Toxicologist in the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office and allegations of evidence tampering and stealing controlled substances.

This investigation of Gary Kunsman was first reported earlier Thursday afternoon by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed only that Kunsman was under criminal investigation. The allegations were stated in the notification that the Broward State Attorney’s Office must send to all defense attorneys in cases for which Kunsman is a listed witness.

Paula McMahon, Broward State Attorney’s Office spokesperson, said via email the office doesn’t have a final count on how many cases might be affected yet and “our office is reviewing every case and will follow up accordingly.”

According to Kunsman’s LinkedIn page, he’s held this position with the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office since 2013 after holding a similar position in Oakland County, Michigan from 2004 through 2013. His doctorate in philosophy, pharmacology and toxicology comes from LSU and his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Virginia Tech.

A woman caught a Miami caregiver forcing her dying father to masturbate him, state says

A Miami doctor put a filter on the wrong person’s major vein. How the state reacted