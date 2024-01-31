Investigator at Broward Medical Examiner’s Office stole money from the deceased, cops say

An investigator with the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office pilfered hundreds of dollars from the bank account of a deceased man by transferring the funds to his Cash App account, according to police — who hinted he might not be the county employee’s first victim.

Darrell Fernando Reid Jr., 38, is charged with three counts of fraudulently using the personal identification information of a deceased person and fraudulent use of a credit card. Arrested earlier this month, he has since been released from jail on a $6,000 bond.

Authorities did not say Tuesday afternoon whether he had been fired or suspended from his job.

According to his arrest warrant, eight Coral Springs officers, Reid and another employee on Oct. 21 went to an apartment at Citation Way Condominiums, 9777 Westview Dr., after a 911 caller noticed a foul odor coming from inside the home. After forcing their way in, officers found a man’s decomposed body.

During the investigation, a wallet with multiple debit and credit cards was found. Hours later, around 10 p.m., authorities locked the apartment and gave the keys to the only surviving daughter and next of kin of the deceased.

Two days later, the daughter found his Bank of America debit card on the kitchen counter, outside his wallet. When she looked into her father’s checking account, she discovered three “suspicious” transactions that happened after her father’s body was found. The transactions were described as payments sent via Cash App, the money transfer app, to a woman he was dating” for $150 each. The Miami Herald is not naming the woman because she has not been charged with a crime.

The daughter subsequently reported her findings to Coral Springs Police Department and Bank of America. The bank returned the stolen funds in a day or two, but police still had to figure out who took the dead man’s money.

Stealing from a dead man?

In response to a subpoena, Block Inc., the parent company of Cash App, detailed to police that two accounts, one belonging to Reid, were tied to the fraudulent transactions, his arrest warrant states. His Cash App account included his email and cell phone number, police said.

An examination revealed that the man’s debit card was linked to Reid’s Cash App and added as a payment source an hour and a half after authorities gave the apartment keys to the daughter, according to police. The card was then used to send $150 to the account of the woman Reid was dating about 45 minutes later, a few minutes after midnight on Oct. 22.

Comcast’s response to another subpoena later linked Reid’s IP address, a unique number that tracks the online activity of a computer or network, to his Pembroke Pines apartment, police said.

The two other transactions were made Oct. 22 and 23 respectively, police said, and were made using Reid’s AT&T cellphone IP address.

More victims?

During the investigation, the Coral Springs police made another eye-opening discovery.

From 2020 until November of last year, 25 debit or credit cards were added to Reid’s Cash App as a source of payment, and two belonged to people whose deaths were previously investigated by Reid in Broward County and New York City, where he worked as an investigator for the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, the arrest warrant states.

Documentation further revealed that Reid was at both death scenes on Nov. 6 and Dec. 2, 2022, respectively.

A third card belonged to a person whose death was investigated by the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office. Police said in the arrest warrant that Reid was not the investigator at the scene on Oct. 30; however, he had access to the case’s files, including a photo of the debit card that belonged to the dead person.

Neither NYC’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner nor the Broward County Office of Medical Examiner and Trauma Services responded to the Miami Herald’s request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Apps like Cash App can be used to transfer money or to pay for goods and services.

What’s next?

On Jan. 16, Coral Springs police told Reid he was the target of a criminal investigation, but he invoked his right counsel, investigators said.

Two days later, police called the woman Reid was dating by dialing the phone number associated with her Cash App account. She informed them that they were dating. What she later told them, if anything, was not included in Reid’s arrest warrant, filed Jan. 22.

Reid’s arrest, first reported by NBC 6 South Florida, was Jan. 19, court records show.

“An investigation into the account holders of the additional cards is presently ongoing and subpoenas have been served to multiple banking institutions,” Reid’s warrant states.

The date of Reid’s next court appearance is not yet known.