Broward middle school student arrested after Snapchat threat, sheriff’s office says

Broward sheriff’s deputies arrested a Pompano Beach Middle School student Wednesday after they said investigators connected him with online threats against the school the night before.

The threats, found on Snapchat, were reported to BSO around 9 p.m. Tuesday, said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman.

“BSO’s Threat Management Unit was notified, and through investigative efforts, detectives were able to locate the 14-year-old suspect who is a student at Pompano Beach Middle School,” Grossman said.

BSO confirmed to the Miami Herald that the student is a boy. He was arrested and booked into the county’s Juvenile Assessment Center on one count of written threats to kill, Grossman said.

Broward County Public Schools was not immediately available to comment on the incident.

The boy’s arrest comes as both the Broward and Miami-Dade school districts have been plagued by dozens of online threats this month after a mass shooting at an Oxford, Michigan, school in late November.

Several students have been arrested on felony charges, including a 17-year-old student who police say made threats against his school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The Parkland school remains the site of the worst campus mass shooting in U.S. history.