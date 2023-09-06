A Broward nurse got put on probation — but not for her DUI, drug or gun convictions

Coconut Creek registered nurse Erika Duritsky didn’t get put on probation by the state Board of Nursing because she has convictions after incidents of DUI, driving without a license, illegal drug possession, even firing a gun out of a car.

Apparently, the problem was not telling the nursing board promptly about all or any of that.

Duritsky “failed to report to the Board, in writing, within 30 days of entering the aforementioned pleas,” the Florida Department of Health administrative complaint said.

Off that complaint, the Board of Nursing fined Duritsky $500 and put her on probation until Aug. 24, 2024. No other discipline cases show up on the online listing of the license Duritsky has held since May 2004.

She’s had more than a few criminal cases, however.

Duritsky’s convictions

Sept. 30, 2016: Stuart police said Duritsky was going 53 mph in a 35 mph zone. While the speeding charge got dropped, she still was fined for driving with a suspended license, and still owes $289 on that charge.

Feb. 10, 2017: An arrest report says Duritsky rear-ended a couple on the Sunrise Boulevard exit of Florida’s Turnpike. The state trooper said Duritsky said she’d passed out at the wheel while coming back from buying heroin. She pleaded no contest to DUI with property damage and driving on a suspended license. Her sentence included nine months’ probation and $2,900 restitution. Duritsky still owes the county $1,051 on this case.

Aug. 28, 2018: Duritsky pleaded no contest to a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia after a Martin County Sheriff’s Office detective, serving a warrant on her out of Broward County, saw Duritsky with a crack pipe.

Feb. 5, 2020: An arrest report says Duritsky and a driver rolled up on someone they knew in the parking lot of The Preserve Cypress Hammock, 5201 W. Hillsboro Blvd. in Coconut Creek, and Duritsky got out of the passenger side of a car holding a .40 caliber semi-automatic Smith & Wesson handgun. After arguing with the man, Duritsky returned to the car and fired three shots into the air as she left the parking lot. Duritsky was fined, and online court records say she still owes $1,087.