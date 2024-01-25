Broward officials identify two men killed after small plane crashes in the Everglades

The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the names of the two men killed when a small plane crashed in the Everglades earlier this week.

Khadim Kebe, 37, of Texas and Mohamed Badenjki, 51, of North Miami Beach were found dead Wednesday at the crash site, several miles north of where Interstate 75 turns into Alligator Alley, the sheriff’s office said. It was not immediately known who was piloting the aircraft.

ATA Flight School, a North Perry Airport-based flight school tied to the crashed plane, did not respond Thursday to emails nor a call from the Miami Herald.

According to the aircraft’s tail number, provided by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the plane’s owner is Florida General Aviation Corp. of Pembroke Pines. Kiria Martinez, the woman listed as the company’s president, declined to comment. She is also listed as the president of the flight school.

The single-engine Cessna 172 took off from the Pembroke Pines airport, 101 SW 77th Way, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and went off the radar over the Everglades 13 minutes later, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. But it was not until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday that Broward deputies and firefighters were alerted about the missing aircraft, last detected near mile marker 28 of I-75, the agency said in a news release.

It is unclear when the airplane, built in 1977, crashed. The Federal Aviation Administration told the Herald it sent an alert about the missing plane after 11 p.m. Tuesday but the agency did not say why it was sent nor which agencies received it. Representatives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the North Perry Airport said Thursday afternoon they were unaware of such an alert.

“As far as I can tell, the alert would not come to us,” said Miranda Grossman, a Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

The plane, ripped into pieces, was spotted about three miles north of I-75, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said Wednesday. BSO firefighters and marine units launched airboats immediately after learning about the crash, reaching the site at 11:18 a.m., he said.

The men appeared to have been dead for “quite a while,” Kane told the Herald.

CBS News Miami footage showed the mangled aircraft floating on wetland water. The Herald observed first responders returning from the crash site to a staging area on an airboat.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.