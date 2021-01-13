Broward pediatrician stored, shared child porn, detectives say. Cops looking for victims

A long-time Broward pediatrician was arrested Tuesday on charges of having and sending child pornography, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies say.

Dr. Michael Mizrachy, 49, was being held Tuesday night in Broward’s Main Jail. He’s been charged with two counts of possession of sexual performance by a child and one count of computer pornography.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office received a tip in June 2020 that led detectives to Mizrachy, who, according to records, has been a licensed physician for 20 years. The tip enabled them to get a search warrant.

Detectives with the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children found a video showing child pornography — which was described in the tip. The video, BSO said, involved sex between an 8- to 10-year-old child and a man. BSO did not indicate where detectives found the video.

Detectives also found several photos that showed “what appear to be young children in their bathing suits, underwear or shorts in which none of the children appear to be aware the photos were being taken,” BSO said in a news release.

BSO said the photographs allowed detectives to get an additional search warrant in October for Mizrachy’s home in Parkland.

During the search, detectives found that Mizrachy used an app, known as KIK, to chat with a 15-year-old at the time.

“The chats included sexually explicit photographs that were shared from the child,” BSO said in the release.

Detectives found other sexual images of children on his accounts, which BSO detectives say were of his daughters’ friends at his home. The children appeared to be between 10 and 15, BSO said.

Broward County court records show Mizrachy and his wife are getting a divorce, which began being processed in November. She is asking for custody of their child or children.

Florida Department of Health records show Mizrachy has worked in Broward Health Medical Center, Plantation General Hospital and Memorial Hospital West. An internet search shows that Mizrachy was affiliated with a medical practice in Plantation, but it was not immediately clear if he was still working there.

Story continues

A spokeswoman with Memorial Healthcare System said Tuesday night that Mizrachy is not an employee of Memorial and does not have offices in the system’s hospitals.

Jennifer Smith, associate vice president of corporate communications for Broward Health, said Mizrachy isn’t an employee of the hospital network.

“We have taken immediate action to revoke all privileges with our system,” she added. “Our heart goes out to all those affected.”

Mizrachy has no disciplinary actions or public complaints on his state medical license, state records show.

BSO detectives are asking anyone with information or anyone whose child may have been a victim of Mizrachy, to call Det. Erica Rockey at 954-888-1570 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).