Broward police seek information about highway shooting suspect. Do you recognize him?

Broward Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of a man who shot at two vehicles on I-95 Sunday night. And police are hoping the public can help identify him.

Police received a call shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday regarding a shooting on I-95 southbound between the Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard exits.

A woman, a man and an underage girl were injured in the shooting, according to Broward police. Both adults, who were in the same car, and the girl were hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

The woman’s injuries were deemed life-threatening.

Police’s investigation revealed that a white BMW i8 side-swiped the adults’ Nissan Sentra. Then, the BMW driver started shooting.

A photo of what the suspect’s white BMW i8 may look like.

Detectives believe the same BMW was involved in a shooting that occurred on I-95 between Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road.

The shooter’s vehicle, police say, may have damage to the side-view mirror on the passenger side.

A composite sketch of the suspect in the Sunday night I-95 shooting that sent a man, a woman and a girl to the hospital.

Anyone with information should call Violent Crimes Det. Kristina Luna at 954-321-4356. You can also call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.