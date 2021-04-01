Broward preacher sexually involved with 16-year-old babysitter, deputies say

A Broward preacher has been charged with being involved sexually with a 16-year-old girl who was babysitting his children, deputies say.

On Tuesday, Broward sheriff’s deputies arrested Preacher Junior Augustine, 34, and charged him with sexual battery on a minor 16 or 17 years of age and sex offense of a victim over 12 and up to 15 years of age, BSO said.

From January to February, the young girl stayed at Augustine’s home babysitting his eight children while his wife was in the hospital, detectives learned.

When the 16-year-old returned to her home in March, her mother noticed her acting suspiciously. When she took the girl’s phone, she found sexually explicit photos and messages between Augustine and the girl expressing their “love” for each other, detectives said.

Detectives say Augustine confessed to them about what was going on between him and the teenage girl.

BSO did not indicate whether Augustine was connected to a church.

Anyone who has information regarding this case or is aware of additional victims is encouraged to contact Detective Dimos Charoudis at 954-321-4243. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.