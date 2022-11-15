Broward School Board members appointed by DeSantis fire superintendent a week before they leave

In a shocking move, the Broward School Board voted 5-4 to fire Superintendent Vickie Cartwright at 10 p.m. Monday, with the five members appointed to the board by Gov. Ron DeSantis ousting her — four of whom will leave their posts in a week.

Board member Daniel Foganholi, appointed by DeSantis in April, proposed the motion to terminate Cartwright after the board heard audit reports critical of the school district. Chair Torey Alston, selected by DeSantis in August, seconded the motion.

The audits involved two district contracts with two longtime vendors. The school district allowed the companies — one of which distributed caps and gowns, the other offering education management and training services — to overcharge the district and parents at least $1.4 million, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported earlier this month.

The three other board members tapped by DeSantis in August voted with Alston and Foganholi to dismiss Cartwright — Ryan Reiter, Kevin Tynan and Manuel “Nandy” Serrano. Tynan delivered the tie-breaking vote after a long, dramatic pause in which he confessed he didn’t expect to be in that position.

Cartwright, 52, first rose to the role as interim in July 2021. When she became the official superintendent in February, she also became the first female superintendent in the district’s 107-year history. At the time, the board approved a contract for her with an annual salary of $350,000 set to run until Dec. 31, 2024.

But since the four DeSantis appointees entered the scene, she started fielding criticism. In Oct. 26, in another meeting that stretched into the evening, the board discussed firing Cartwright. That day, however, the members ended up voting unanimously to reprimand her on a long list of issues and ordered her to provide a progress report in 90 days instead.

Women oppose Cartwright’s termination

On Monday, the four women elected to the board opposed the motion to fire her — warning of the negative consequences and questioning the motives of the five appointed men.

Board Member Sarah Leonardi condemned the vote as “unfair” to the new incoming board members who will be sworn in Nov. 22, Allen Zeman, Rodney “Rod” Velez, Jeff Holness and Brenda Fam. She criticized the apruptness of the late night motion, and said the board’s student advisor and community members reached out to her during it wondering, “What’s going on?”

“What message does that send? That one day we make a 90-day agreement, and then two weeks later we go back on that,” she said. “And so while I have serious concerns about the issues raised in this audit and the legitimacy of the audit, this action is impulsive and inappropriate for this moment, and I cannot support that.”

Vice Chair Lori Alhadeff asked the board’s lawyer whether the board was violating Sunshine laws by voting on an action that wasn’t explicitly shared with the public beforehand. Batista said it wasn’t a violation because the item on the agenda about the audit reports had been advertised.

“Well I don’t think that’s the intent of the law,” Alhadeff said. “I can’t support this action at this time. This, I don’t feel is following the Sunshine. It’s not the intended action; it’s not giving the community enough notice to come and speak to it.”

After the Monday meeting, Alston said in an emailed statement to the press sent at nearly midnight that he would “negotiate a smooth separation and transition” with the help of the board’s interim general counsel, Marilyn Batista. He also thanked Cartwright for her service.

“Dr. Vickie Cartwright is a wonderful individual, but leading the nation’s sixth-largest school district requires a hands-on leader and someone that will make real change,” he wrote. “Based on recent systemic issues, the Board decided to go in a different direction.”

Four ‘yes’ votes to leave the dais in a few days

Foganholi, Reiter, Tynan and Serrano will leave the board in a few days, when the new four board members who just won their elections last Tuesday join.

Alston will stay there for two more years, as he replaced a member whose term ends in 2024.

DeSantis appointed Foganholi to replace Rosalind Osgood, who stepped down to successfully run for the Florida Senate.

The governor appointed the other four members following the release of a statewide grand jury, which he requested the Florida Supreme Court to impanel after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting in 2018. The report recommended the suspensions of four former board members, citing mismanagement of the district’s $800 million school construction program. DeSantis replaced all of them.

On Monday, Reiter said Cartwright hadn’t effected change in the district quick enough.

“This district needs a change leader not a chaos manager,” he said.

Both Tynan and Serrano had first indicated they would vote “no” but then flipped.

Tynan said he felt “deeply disturbed” by the audits but thought the board had “put [the topic] to rest” when they issued the 90-day probationary period. He also worried the school district would lack a superintendent for four to six months.

“I don’t know to what extent you put all of this on the Superintendent’s lap,” he said regarding the audits.

“I guess I go back to the statement I made the first time this came up: I’m conflicted,” Tynan added. “I don’t mean any disrespect, but sometimes it’s better to deal with the devil that know than the devil that you don’t.”

Serrano initially said he wasn’t in a position to fire Cartwright.

“I don’t think it’s right to vote on that motion and terminate her because of the [90-day] agreement. I believe in honoring that,” he said.

He advised Cartwright to “reset” the district instead, by firing needed staffers. But then he voted to fire her.